View Tops 24 Hour Volume of $415.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One View token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. View has a total market cap of $209,637.12 and approximately $415.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, View has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official website is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

View Token Trading

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

