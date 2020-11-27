Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.