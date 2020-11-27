Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $195.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

