Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.00. Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,959 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.54.

About Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

