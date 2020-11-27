Veles Price Reaches $0.0322 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Veles has a market cap of $41,035.43 and approximately $645,364.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,937.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.03019482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.95 or 0.01558332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00405210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00682947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00403320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00104734 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,385,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,275,766 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

