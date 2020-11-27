Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.37 on Friday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and sold 1,875,000 shares valued at $20,164,750. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.