Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

VARGF opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. Varta has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

