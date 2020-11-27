Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $333.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.