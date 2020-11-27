Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of VNDA opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 585,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

