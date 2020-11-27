ValuEngine Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $58.70 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 209.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 389.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 310.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.