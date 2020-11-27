ValuEngine Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Buy

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE:WFC opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $533,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

