ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LL opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

