ValuEngine Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

