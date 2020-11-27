ValuEngine Downgrades Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to Strong Sell

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMD. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

VMD stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

