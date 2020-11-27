ValuEngine Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Hold

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.50. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

