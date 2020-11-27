ValuEngine Downgrades One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Hold

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of OSS opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

