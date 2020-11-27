ValuEngine Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.31.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares in the company, valued at $131,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CVR Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

