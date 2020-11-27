ValuEngine Downgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Sell

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,359 shares of company stock worth $79,783,020. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.