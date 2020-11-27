Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.00. Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 99,575 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

