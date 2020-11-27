Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $60,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

