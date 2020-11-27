Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

