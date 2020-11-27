Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NYSE UE opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

