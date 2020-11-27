United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.
NYSE:URI opened at $230.46 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $240.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.
In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.