United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

NYSE:URI opened at $230.46 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $240.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

