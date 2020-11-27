United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Head to Head Contrast

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get United Community Banks alerts:

80.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Community Banks and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $657.42 million 3.39 $185.72 million $2.38 10.82 Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 2.98 $161.44 million $3.80 9.40

United Community Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.24%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 23.12% 9.58% 1.17% Ameris Bancorp 20.24% 10.68% 1.39%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats United Community Banks on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, brokerage and advisory, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 181 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 170 domestic banking offices and 31 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.