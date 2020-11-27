uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of QURE opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

