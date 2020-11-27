Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNBLF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

