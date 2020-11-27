Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

UNS stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. Uni-Select Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.94.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

