UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 841,982,677 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

