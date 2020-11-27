UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 609.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 276.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 542,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 517,947 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $39.76 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.