UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vinci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

