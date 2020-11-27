UBS Group Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

