UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €86.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.30 and a 200 day moving average of €73.47.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

