Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $78.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.