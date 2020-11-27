Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Sells $3,693,605.44 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omid Kordestani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.