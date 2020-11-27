Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio worth $42,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total value of $2,020,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,062. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Shares of TWLO opened at $305.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

