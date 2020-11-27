Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.29.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.