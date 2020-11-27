Truist Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $65.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price lifted by Truist from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of FATE opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 669.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 271,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

