Truist Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

