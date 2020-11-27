Truist Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

DIOD opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,636.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,761.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,592 shares of company stock worth $17,460,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $223,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

