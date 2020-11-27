Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00.

TRTN stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triton International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

