TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617,575 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 232,612 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.95% of TripAdvisor worth $51,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

