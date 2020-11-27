Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Up to $143.00

Shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $143.00, but opened at $149.50. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 235,205 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.67 ($2.70).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In related news, insider Jonathan Shearman bought 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,749.55 ($32,335.45).

Trifast plc (TRI.L) Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

