TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of TCBK opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

