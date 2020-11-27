Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.