TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 275 ($3.59). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

Get TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) alerts:

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06. TP ICAP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £57,250 ($74,797.49). Also, insider Robin Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,100 ($28,873.79).

About TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L)

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.