Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 2,900 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,653,240.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$91.21 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$91.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

