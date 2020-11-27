Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 265,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.