The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.28. 4,405,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 1,302,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 746,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Unilever Group Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

