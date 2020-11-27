The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) vs. GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Financial Survey

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Travelers Companies and GAINSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 1.09 $2.62 billion $9.60 14.17 GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.98 $20.21 million N/A N/A

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 5.81% 7.20% 1.68% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Travelers Companies and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 3 11 4 0 2.06 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus price target of $124.73, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats GAINSCO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

