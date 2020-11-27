The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $77.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $54.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

